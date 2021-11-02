Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is Old Well Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Old Well Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for 4.6% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Futu by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

FUTU stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 89,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,310. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $118.02. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUTU. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

