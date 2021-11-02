Fuse Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $378,460.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $378,460.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00080619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,001.63 or 1.00071366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.28 or 0.06991188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

