Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 125,307 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

