Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.