FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce $20.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.32 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $76.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 82,320,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,793,959. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 4.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 33,665 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after buying an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.