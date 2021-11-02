Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.34

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.34 and last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 31024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$884.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

