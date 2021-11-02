frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 458.65% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 101.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,910 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 223.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 31.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

