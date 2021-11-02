Friendz Hits One Day Trading Volume of $160,621.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Friendz has a total market cap of $592,930.96 and $160,621.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00223510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

