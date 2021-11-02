Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.60 ($57.17).

FRE opened at €39.91 ($46.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.26. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

