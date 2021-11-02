Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. 492,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,427. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

