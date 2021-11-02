Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRAF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,824. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

