Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.