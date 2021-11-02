Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.70

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $615.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $5,166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.