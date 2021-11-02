Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.10.

FTS opened at C$55.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$59.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

