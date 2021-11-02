FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,438 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,438 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $2,774,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

