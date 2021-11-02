FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 59,383 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.