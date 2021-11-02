FORA Capital LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

