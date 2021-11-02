FORA Capital LLC Invests $196,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 158.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 251.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

SLQT opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

