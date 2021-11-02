FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.56.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

