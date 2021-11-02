Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $110.44.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

