Fmr LLC Purchases Shares of 76,290 Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Zymergen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

