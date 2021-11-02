Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,337,310 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $179,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on COG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of COG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

