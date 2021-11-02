Fmr LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,079 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Safehold worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,345,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $11,929,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 130.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 118,707 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 353.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 843,265 shares of company stock valued at $63,715,298 and have sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAFE opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

SAFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

