Fmr LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 35,508.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,989 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KE. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 331.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,795 over the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

