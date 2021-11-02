FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.590-$6.990 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.42. 840,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

