Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will report sales of $6.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 million. Flux Power posted sales of $4.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $34.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $38.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million.

FLUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

FLUX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 200,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,163. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 593,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

