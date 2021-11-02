Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £175 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £175 ($228.64) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £166.54 ($217.58).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £130.40 ($170.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £117 ($152.86) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is £139.34. The firm has a market cap of £22.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.46.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

