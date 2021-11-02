FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSV. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $197.05. 17,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $127.61 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

