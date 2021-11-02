FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul Sells 1,100 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$243.06, for a total value of C$267,360.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,291.25.

TSE FSV traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$243.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$236.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$219.11. The firm has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.01. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$162.91 and a 52 week high of C$254.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$236.25.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

