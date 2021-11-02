FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is 683 Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,099 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for about 3.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of FirstEnergy worth $110,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. 99,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,412. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.