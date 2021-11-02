First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 91,341 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Mattel worth $33,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

