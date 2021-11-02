First Trust Advisors LP Has $35.97 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Zillow Group worth $35,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.46.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.57 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

