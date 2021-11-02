First Trust Advisors LP Has $33.06 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,902 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $33,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,833,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Edison International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Edison International by 134.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

