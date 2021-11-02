First Trust Advisors LP Buys 89,305 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $30,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SLM by 51.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after buying an additional 330,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at $17,151,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SLM by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,905,000 after buying an additional 637,289 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

