First Trust Advisors LP Buys 85,710 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of MDU Resources Group worth $29,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

