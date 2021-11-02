First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of Mueller Water Products worth $31,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $42,001,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 691,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 639,975 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NYSE MWA opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,484 shares of company stock valued at $583,904 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

