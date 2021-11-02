First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 549 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

NXST stock opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

