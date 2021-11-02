First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.85.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

