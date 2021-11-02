First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCRD opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 254,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

FCRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

