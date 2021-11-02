Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.56.

About Finward Bancorp

