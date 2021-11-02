FinNexus (FNX) Market Cap Hits $6,656.89

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded up 4% against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $6,656.89 and approximately $10.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00220446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00093732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

