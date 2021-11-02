Financial Comparison: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Public Storage and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.92 billion 19.94 $1.36 billion $10.61 31.26 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 16.85 $770.96 million $7.30 28.08

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Alexandria Real Estate Equities. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Public Storage pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Public Storage and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 8 4 0 2.23 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Public Storage currently has a consensus price target of $315.92, indicating a potential downside of 4.74%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus price target of $179.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Public Storage’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 46.87% 31.12% 12.10% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 46.78% 6.10% 3.61%

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Storage beats Alexandria Real Estate Equities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

