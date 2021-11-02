Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. 911,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,804. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.