Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,371 ($30.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,319.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,426.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

