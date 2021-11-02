Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,304.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00080402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00104192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,824.21 or 0.99276999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.27 or 0.07044992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.