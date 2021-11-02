Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,854 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 89.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $275,000.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDUS opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

