Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 235,186 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 85.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,186 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $611,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

