Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 116,280 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of MGTA opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $432.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.16. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

