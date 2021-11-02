Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,936 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,608 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,353 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

