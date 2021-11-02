Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 815,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 290,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

